ODF planting Hiroshima ‘peace trees’ across state

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry is celebrating planting “peace trees” from Hiroshima in 35 communities around the state.

The four-year-long campaign ended with a celebration at ODF’s headquarters in Salem this week.

The seeds used to plant the trees survived the bombing of Hiroshima in 1945.

Medford resident Hideko Tamura-Snider is a guest of honor at the celebration.

She was a 10-year-old living in Hiroshima when the atomic bomb hit the city.

To read more about the history behind the peace trees, visit https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/0825d4cb4d804adfaf426efacf9246c4.

For details about where to find peace trees in Oregon, visit https://www.oregon.gov/odf/forestbenefits/Pages/hiroshima-peace-trees.aspx