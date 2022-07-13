ODF’s air fleet ready to fight fires in Southwest Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District’s air attack fleet is now set and ready to be deployed.

ODF said as of this week, all district and state aircraft on contract are ready to respond to fires in the Southwest District.

The fleet includes single-engine air attack planes, helicopters, and a large air tanker that can drop up to 3,000 gallons of retardant.

Even before all aviation resources were ready, ODF crews have been on the ground fighting a total of 49 fires in their jurisdiction. Luckily, all of those fires covered a total of only 23 acres.

For a complete list of fire season restrictions, visit https://swofire.com/public-fire-restrictions/