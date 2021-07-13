ODF’s fire danger level will move to ‘extreme’ in Jackson, Josephine Counties

JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. — This week, the fire danger level on ODF-protected lands in southwest Oregon will increase to “extreme.”
Starting Wednesday, Jackson and Josephine Counties will be in extreme fire danger. This affects 1.8 million acres of state, private, county, and Bureau of Land Management lands.
After the change in fire danger level, you can’t use equipment like chain saws or motors. ODF says it’s because conditions are warm and fuels are extremely dry.
“Nobody thinks that they are going to start the next fire but it happens and so we are just asking people to be aware of that and the restrictions and do what they can to help us mitigate those risks,” said Natalie Weber, Spokesperson for ODF.
The regulations will be in place until fire danger levels drop significantly.
Here are the details of the adjusted fire restrictions taking effect on July 14th:
- The use of power saws is prohibited.
- The cutting, grinding, and welding of metal is prohibited.
- The mowing of dry or dead grass is prohibited.
- The operation of any other spark-emitting internal combustion engine not specifically mentioned above is prohibited.