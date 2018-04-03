ODFW considers rollbacks on license fees

Salem, Ore.- The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is considering dropping its fee increase for fishing and hunting licenses in 2020.
The department says this comes after its revenue exceeded its expectations.
“We are in a position to do this because revenue is coming in at a greater level than we expected. We were really conservative with protecting license sales when we set the fees in 2015, “Roger Fuhrman, information and education administrator at Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
The agency says the license fee would either stay at the 2018 rate or drop lower.
However, the change would only be temporary, Fuhrman says a fee increase would take place at a later date.
A budget proposal will be given to the commission in June, it will then move to the governor’s desk.
For more information, a public meeting will be held Wednesday night at the Medford library starting at 7 p.m.