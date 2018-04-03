Lowering fuel emission standards

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – For embattled EPA Administrator, Scott Pruitt, it appeared to be business as usual as he announced plans to roll back Obama-era greenhouse gas and fuel emissions standards.
“What was done in 2011 and 2012 as we evaluate it now is not right going forward and we’re going to get it right as we address it this year,” Pruitt said during his announcement.
The announcement, originally scheduled for a Virginia car dealership, was moved to his agency’s headquarters to avoid protests.
The EPA Chief is under scrutiny for several financial discrepancies and Washington is flush with rumours that he may be the next high-ranking official to be booted from the Trump White House.
Read More: https://nbcnews.to/2Gu2dSx