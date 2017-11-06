ODOT plans to use salt along I-5 this winter

White City, Or.- The Oregon Department of Transportation says it will expand its salt pilot locations from milepost 11 in Ashland to milepost 100 in Canyonville, as well as part of I-84 heading into eastern Oregon.
ODOT says its seen about a 60 percent decrease in accidents since it first started its salt pilot program five years ago. It hopes to see fewer accidents this winter.
“I think the key issue here is safety and mobility for the public and mobility for freight as well so i think in the long term it’s a good thing,” Gary Leaming, ODOT spokesperson said.
ODOT says anytime there is a chain requirement traffic is backed up causing delay and safety problems. Workers hope using salt will help alleviate this issue.
The department says they will not use salt as its first option, instead it will use it as a strategic tool and only as needed.