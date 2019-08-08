ODOT says 2018 was, by far, the worst year for motorcycle fatalities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) 0 Oregon’s Department of Transportation (ODOT) says last year was by far the worst year for motorcycle fatalities in the state. The agency says the number of deadly motorcycle wrecks skyrocketed by nearly 144% from 32 in 2013 to 78 in 2018. Oregon’s Department of Transportation (ODOT) Louis Torres, an ODOT spokesman, told KATU Tuesday that the number of fatal motorcycle crashes is down significantly so far this year compared to the same point last year and in 2017.
Watch the video above for the whole story.
Leave a Comment: