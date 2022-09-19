ODOT says to be cautious in working zones after recent vehicle collision

regon

SALEM, Ore. – The ODepartment of Transportation wants people to be cautious in construction zones.

Last week, an ODOT truck parked on the side of I-5, north of Grants Pass was rear-ended.

The truck then collided into another ODOT vehicle right in front of it, nearly hitting one of its workers.

The ODOT workers are OK, but the driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the truck had to be pulled from the wreckage.

ODOT said there have been 52 near-misses including four accidents involving ODOT this year.

This incident serves as a good reminder to be cautious not only around construction on the road, but anyone who is pulled over on the shoulder.

“It’s a year round awareness that we ask drivers to have,” ODOT spokesperson Matt Noble said. “Whether or not it’s a technical traditional work zone. If you see someone on the side of the road, slow down, give them space. Pull over, change lanes if you are able to safely and just give people space.”

ODOT wants people to slow down whenever they see orange, whether it’s flashing lights, a worker or a barrel.

According to ODOT, the No. 1 driver error they see in crashes across the entire state is the failure to avoid a stopped or parked vehicle.

Drivers in Oregon are required to move over or slow down when approaching stopped vehicles with emergency or warning lights on.