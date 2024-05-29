OEM shares evacuation resources and tips in case of wildfire emergencies

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is sharing evacuation resources as wildfire season is about to begin.

OEM encourages Oregonians to be prepared by staying informed and having an emergency plan in place.

Oregon follows a three level evacuation notification system.

Level one: Be ready and prepare to evacuate.

Level two: Be set to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Level three: Go now and leave immediately.

OEM also advises you to pack a go-kit of essential health and safety supplies.

“Making a go-kit, pack for the six P’s. We talk about the six P’s. So people and pets is one. Prescriptions, phones, plastics, papers,” OEM’s Erin Zysett said. “Backup eye glasses, any type of medical devices; pack that stuff up. Phones, personal computers, so hard drives and maybe even backup chargers.”

You can find an evacuation checklist, prevention tips, and more on the official Oregon Wildfire Response and Recovery website.

