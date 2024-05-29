Roseburg Forest Products permanently closes facility in Missoula, Montana

Posted by Sean Walters May 28, 2024

MISSOULA, Mont. — Roseburg Forest Products (RFP) permanently closed its facility in Missoula last week.

In March, the company announced that it would end operations at the plant on May 22.

Now with its closure, around 150 employees will be out of work.

RFP said it would work closely with local resources to assist those affected.

The company also stated that this closure is the final step to a strategic plan as it’s aiming to leave the particleboard business and focus its efforts on other products.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Sean Walters
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Sean Walters earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Emerging Media and Digital Arts from Southern Oregon University. As a result of an accelerated academic program, he graduated in just three years. He was born in Antioch, California, then grew up in Southern Oregon. Sean loves to travel, play guitar and study filmmaking and photography.
Skip to content