Roseburg Forest Products permanently closes facility in Missoula, Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Roseburg Forest Products (RFP) permanently closed its facility in Missoula last week.

In March, the company announced that it would end operations at the plant on May 22.

Now with its closure, around 150 employees will be out of work.

RFP said it would work closely with local resources to assist those affected.

The company also stated that this closure is the final step to a strategic plan as it’s aiming to leave the particleboard business and focus its efforts on other products.

