Officer cleared of wrongdoing in White City VA shooting case

MEDFORD, Ore. – A grand jury cleared a Veterans Affairs police officer of wrongdoing after a shooting at the White City VA facility.
Detectives say 34-year-old Gilbert Negrete was at the VA for a scheduled appointment on January 25 when he started pacing and–according to workers–making paranoid statements.
At one point, he’s accused of pointing a knife at an employee.
VA Police were called and tried non-lethal force, but eventually fired a single shot hitting Negrete in the upper chest.
Negrete was hospitalized and later released into police custody.
On January 30, a grand jury convened and indicted Negrete on multiple charges, including attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
The grand jury also found the VA officer’s actions were justified in accordance with Oregon law.
Negrete remains behind bars. He also faces charges of eluding a police officer and driving under the influence. It’s not clear whether those charges are connected with the shooting.