Home
Officer cleared of wrongdoing in White City VA shooting case

Officer cleared of wrongdoing in White City VA shooting case

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

Gilbert Matthew Negrete

MEDFORD, Ore. – A grand jury cleared a Veterans Affairs police officer of wrongdoing after a shooting at the White City VA facility.

Detectives say 34-year-old Gilbert Negrete was at the VA for a scheduled appointment on January 25 when he started pacing and–according to workers–making paranoid statements.

At one point, he’s accused of pointing a knife at an employee.

VA Police were called and tried non-lethal force, but eventually fired a single shot hitting Negrete in the upper chest.

Negrete was hospitalized and later released into police custody.

On January 30, a grand jury convened and indicted Negrete on multiple charges, including attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

The grand jury also found the VA officer’s actions were justified in accordance with Oregon law.

Negrete remains behind bars. He also faces charges of eluding a police officer and driving under the influence. It’s not clear whether those charges are connected with the shooting.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics