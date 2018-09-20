Officer involved shooting in Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — The shooting happened last night at the Carl’s Jr. on Linn Road near Highway 62.
Darin May, the Chief of police of Eagle Point, says it’s the first time in his twenty years that there’s been an officer involved shooting in the city.
The shooting took place last night at around 8:40 pm.
One officer was attempting to contact suspect, Matthew Thayer Graves. Police say there was a struggle that continued into the Carl’s Junior restroom.
A second officer arrived also having difficulty taking graves into custody. That’s when police say the officers used non-lethal force on the suspect.
Nbc5 spoke with one witness who was outside the restaurant.
“There was someone and it appeared that they were handcuffed and they were laying face down with their hands behind their back and it appeared that they had one shoe on and one shoe off…,” said Dennis Samples, witness. “And they were laying right by the entrance doors by the trash cans.”
Police say one officer suffered minor injuries. The suspect, Graves, however, was killed.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say they’re still investigating exactly why the altercation occurred, but say there should be more details in the coming days.
They’re doing an autopsy of the victim on Friday and interviews with the two officers involved on Monday. Also, they’re not releasing the names of the two officers involved at this time, but say they are on leave for the time being.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.