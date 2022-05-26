Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Douglas County

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting after reports of domestic violence at a residence in Mrytle Creek. The call came in around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the scene on Weaver Road but found the suspect 60-year-old Spencer Cassanova Heckathorne had fled.

Shortly after 10 a.m. DCSO deputies and officers from the Myrtle Creek Police Department located Heckathorne on weaver road near his residence.

They say he rammed two sheriff’s office vehicles before crashing into a ditch before engaging with a deputy.

The deputy fired his weapon hitting Heckathorne once.

He died on scene.

This shooting is under investigation.