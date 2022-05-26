I-5 traffic restrictions between Ashland & California will continue this holiday weekend

ASHLAND, Ore. – Drivers on the Interstate 5 corridor between Ashland and the California border should expect delays this holiday weekend.

This is because of construction on the Siskiyou Summit.

I-5 will be down to single-lane traffic in both directions for several miles.

While ODOT will pull most statewide highway lane restrictions over the holiday weekend, this restriction will continue.

For the latest traffic information in Oregon, visit http://www.tripcheck.com. In California, go to https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/