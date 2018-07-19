Officials use another way to inform residents on nearby fires

in full effect, officials are making sure residents are as informed as they can be.
One way they’re doing this is by putting up information boards in Wimer, Williams store, Grants Pass Fire, Parkway and Provolt Store.
Residents can come to these boards and see exactly where a fire is located, how much it has spread and the resources being used to contain the fire.
Don Hickman, Oregon Department of Forestry, has been going around to these places everyday, updating them and informing the public.
“We noticed that just by talking to them for 20 minutes, probably 30 people today, it put them at ease and reinforced that the firefighting efforts are going really well,” Hickman said.
Hickman says the boards are not only used to inform the public on where fires are located, but to also alleviate some concern.
One resident was unsure if she should evacuate her animals until she saw the information board.
“I went there to look at the situation and see if you know, I was in need of [evacuating] right now or can I just hang off and wait,” Jani Zigray-Cochran, property owner in Pleasant Creek, said.
Hickman will continue to update the boards every day throughout fire season.