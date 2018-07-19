Prepping the Greenway for Country Crossings

Central Point, Ore. — We are just seven days away from when the festival gates open for the Country Crossings Music Festival. As crews make preparations at The Expo, local law enforcement is gearing up to keep everyone safe – both in and around the fairgrounds.
An estimated 18,000 to 25,000 people are expected to flood The Expo each day of the 4-day music festival, law enforcement is also taking some serious precautions around the Bear Creek Greenway. With recent fires that have sparked nearby, it’s pulling out all the stops for next week.
“It’s just really crucial when we have big gatherings and we anticipate these things to just be a little proactive,” said Sheriff Nathan Sickler, Jackson County.
Which is why Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is working to prepare the Greenway before Country Crossings.
“It’s certainly a concern, especially with what we’ve got coming up,” Sheriff Sickler said.
Especially after Tuesday’s Penninger Fire being so close in proximity to where thousands will be attending concerts next week…
“We don’t want to have to potentially deal with an incident like that – and have 20,000 people in an area and try to figure out how we get those people to safety,” Sheriff Sickler said.
Sheriff Sickler said a Greenway sweep is scheduled before opening day to help deal with some chronic problems.
“It’s a pretty intense and extensive effort, to clean up areas, but we find that a short time later – those areas are inhabited again,” Sheriff Sickler said.
Like last year, part of the Greenway will be closed to the public to allow clearance around the Expo.
“We really want to keep that free of those not attending the festival,” Sheriff Sickler said.
The sheriff said there’s a lot of work going into the next seven days, but they want concertgoer’s to focus on fun, not safety.
“It’s not something you can do everyday, but certainly when we have big events – we can take every precaution we can to keep folks safe,” Sheriff Sickler said.
In addition to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, several other agencies will be assisting in patrolling next week for the music festival.
