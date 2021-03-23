OHA expands roster of approved COVID-19 vaccinators

SALEM, Ore. – The number of people who can administer COVID-19 vaccinations in Oregon has increased.
On March 22, the Oregon Health Authority expanded the list of people who can give FDA-authorized COVID vaccines as permitted under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act.
“This is an all-hands-on-deck effort nationally and in Oregon to ensure we are safely vaccinating all eligible adults who wish to receive a vaccine,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “The federal directive and my authorization greatly expand the number of professionals who can support this historic public health effort, as we continue to expand our efforts to schedule and vaccinate Oregonians throughout the state as quickly as we can with the supplies provided to us by the federal government and vaccine manufacturers.”
The following groups, with some exceptions, can now administer COVID vaccines in Oregon:
- Certified nursing assistants (CNA)
- Dentists
- Direct entry midwives
- Emergency medical services providers (EMT, AEMT, EMT Intermediate or Paramedic)
- Naturopathic physicians (ND)
- Nurses
- Advanced practice registered nurses (APRN, includes nurse-midwives)
- Registered nurses (RN)
- Licensed practical nurses (LPN)
- Optometrists
- Pharmacists, pharmacy interns and pharmacy technicians
- Phlebotomists
- Physicians (MDs and DOs)
- Physician assistants
- Podiatrists
- Respiratory therapists
- Traditional health workers
- Veterinarians
Healthcare students (in these fields of study)
- Dental
- Emergency medical services providers (EMT, AEMT, EMT Intermediate or Paramedic)
- Medical
- Midwifery
- Naturopathic medicine
- Nursing (including CNA programs)
- Optometry
- Pharmacy and pharmacy intern
- Physician assistant
- Podiatry
- Respiratory therapy
- Veterinary
A list of the requirements for each of the new eligible categories is outlined in the authorization signed on March 22.