Governor Brown issues statement marking one year since stay-at-home order

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a statement one year after she signed Oregon’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive order:
“One year ago, Oregonians stayed home and worked together to protect our loved ones from a disease we were just beginning to understand. Thanks to your smart choices over the last year, Oregon continues to have some of the lowest numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths in the nation.
“One year later, as we drive down our COVID-19 rates and vaccinate more Oregonians each day, our schools, businesses, and communities are reopening. While wearing masks and staying apart to keep each other safe are still some of our best defenses against COVID-19, today we also have three safe and effective vaccines to protect ourselves. As of today, nearly 1 million Oregonians have received at least one vaccine shot, and Oregon has administered over 1.5 million first and second doses.
“We have vaccinated frontline doctors, nurses, and health care workers; Oregonians living in long-term care facilities, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, seniors, and those most vulnerable to COVID-19; first responders, child care providers, and K-12 educators.
“However, it is clear that we must do more to reach the Oregonians who have been disproportionately impacted by the health and economic impacts of COVID-19. As we work now to quickly vaccinate Oregonians with underlying health conditions and frontline workers, we must increase outreach to Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and People of Color. We are partnering with local public health partners, Oregon’s federally-recognized Tribes, and community-based organizations to continuously improve on ensuring equitable access to vaccination.
“We must still be cautious as new COVID-19 mutations continue to spread. Each day, we are steadily gaining ground, but we must continue to wear masks, maintain physical distance, and get vaccinated. We will come out of this crisis the same way we faced it one year ago today––together, and with the opportunity to build back a stronger, more just and equitable Oregon.”