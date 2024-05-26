OHA’s beach monitoring season starts along Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is announcing the list of recreation areas along the Oregon Coast that fall under it’s beach monitoring program this summer.

According to OHA, the list, which is published by the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program, includes some of the state’s most popular beaches as well as where bacteria has found or where community members have requested monitoring to be conducted.

Criteria for beaches that need to be monitored include pollution hazards, previous beach monitoring data that indicate water quality concerns, type and amount of beach use, as well as public input.

While most of the areas are in the northern part of the state, there are several that are on the South Coast, including Sunset Bay, Hubbard Creek, and Harris Beach.

Beaches will be monitored from May to September. During this time advisories will only be issued for beaches actively being monitored.

More information can be found on the Oregon Health Authority website.

Full list of Oregon beaches to be monitored for bacteria:

