OHA’s beach monitoring season starts along Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is announcing the list of recreation areas along the Oregon Coast that fall under it’s beach monitoring program this summer.
According to OHA, the list, which is published by the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program, includes some of the state’s most popular beaches as well as where bacteria has found or where community members have requested monitoring to be conducted.
Criteria for beaches that need to be monitored include pollution hazards, previous beach monitoring data that indicate water quality concerns, type and amount of beach use, as well as public input.
While most of the areas are in the northern part of the state, there are several that are on the South Coast, including Sunset Bay, Hubbard Creek, and Harris Beach.
Beaches will be monitored from May to September. During this time advisories will only be issued for beaches actively being monitored.
More information can be found on the Oregon Health Authority website.
Full list of Oregon beaches to be monitored for bacteria:
- Seaside Beach – Seaside, Clatsop County
- Cannon Beach – Cannon Beach, Clatsop County
- Tolovana Beach State Park– Cannon Beach, Clatsop County
- Short Sand Beach (Oswald West State Park) – Arch Cape, Tillamook County
- Manzanita Beach – Manzanita, Tillamook County
- Rockaway Beach – Rockaway, Tillamook County
- Twin Rocks Beach – Twin Rocks, Tillamook County
- Oceanside Beach – Oceanside, Tillamook County
- Cape Kiwanda Beach – Pacific City, Tillamook County
- Neskowin Beach – Neskowin, Tillamook County
- D River Beach – Lincoln City, Lincoln County
- Siletz Bay Beach – Lincoln City, Lincoln County
- Beverly Beach – Newport, Lincoln County
- Agate Beach – Newport, Lincoln County
- Nye Beach – Newport, Lincoln County
- Ona Beach (Brian Booth-Beaver Creek State Park) – Seal Rock, Lincoln County
- Seal Rock Beach – Seal Rock, Lincoln County
- Heceta Beach – Florence, Lane County
- Bastendorff Beach – Coos Bay, Coos County
- Sunset Bay State Park Beach – Coos Bay, Coos County
- Hubbard Creek Beach – Port Orford, Curry County
- Harris Beach State Park – Brookings, Curry County
- Mill Beach – Brookings, Curry County
- Crissey Fields State Recreation Site – Brookings, Curry County
