Medford Railroad Park opens for Public Run Day

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Railroad Park welcomed the community from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday for their Public Run Day.

Visitors could ride the train around the park, tour the railroad museum complete with working telegraph system, and walk around the operating outdoor garden railway.

Volunteers from the parks’ various clubs could be seen maintaining and running the various railways while talking with visitors about their favorite thing… trains.

The park, which started small, has grown to house 4 different clubs working at multiple scales so there really is something for everyone.

“We’re here to run trains, educate people about the hobby, and try to recruit new members,” Shane Waggoner, president of the Garden Railroad Club, said.

We need young blood so it’s nice to have new families out here checking it out having fun. Riding trains and checking out the model trains.

Medford Railroad Park opens every second and fourth Sunday from now until October. It is free and open to the public, but donations are always welcomed.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.