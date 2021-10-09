Home
OHSU’s COVID-19 forecast shows hospitalizations declining in So. Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON, —The latest OHSU forecast, reveals COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide will continue to drop slightly into the new year.

Dr. Peter Graven puts out the forecast each week. He predicts hospitalizations in Region 5, that’s Jackson and Josephine county, are expected to continue to decline.

Dr. Graven says at the region hospital peak, there were 225 people hospitalized. Now, that number is around 80.

He says it’s good news, but as people continue to be infected, hospitals are still dealing with high levels of patients.

“Region 5 has come down quite a bit and as the worst part of the state, that was much needed and I expect that census level to go down further,” said Dr. Graven.

Dr. Graven says he believes Region 5 is through the worst of it but reminds people to remain vigilant.

