OLCC plans to relax marijuana rules

Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Liquor Control Commission is expanding its operations in southern Oregon and relaxing some rules.
In February, it hopes to have more staff at a new location shared with a marijuana enforcement team from Oregon State Police.
In order to get caught up on licensing, OLCC is suspending a rule that doesn’t allow mature plants to be licensed.
OLCC Executive Director Steven Marks said, “We’re going to suspend our rule because a number of those plants here are starting to go into bud. And, you know, if we don’t take them in to the legal, tracked, controlled system, there’s only one place for them to go.”
That rule is being suspended for anyone who has had an application with the OLCC since June 23 or before.
Also starting next year, OLCC will be able to inspect medical marijuana grow sites, but won’t be able to take any enforcement action.