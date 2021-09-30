ONA: Not all unvaccinated nurses are anti-vaccination

MEDFORD, Ore. — With the month of October well within sight, the October 18 vaccination deadline is on the minds of many teachers and health care workers. While many people have drawn a hard line in the sand against getting the vaccine, the Oregon Nurses Association says that’s not the case for everyone.
It says some people can’t get fully vaccinated because of side effects that came with their first shot. For others, it’s a bit more complicated.
ONA said there are some nurses who got their first dose, then got COVID-19. They took the monoclonal treatment, but because of that, they can’t get the second vaccine for 90 days after. For these hospital employees, there is no way to make the October 18 deadline.
“There’s no accommodation for them, other than ‘you don’t have a job. When you get your second dose and then 14 days after that, you can come back to work. We’ll hopefully have a position for you. Or you know not guaranteeing your position for you to come back to,'” said ONA representative Susan Bruce.
Nurses with an approved exemption can use sick time or PTO during their leave, but once that runs out, they will be on an unpaid leave, for an unknown amount of time.
