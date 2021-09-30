Klamath Falls air ambulance flies hero’s remains across country

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore — Last week, a Klamath Falls-based air ambulance service transported the remains of a fallen US marine across the country.
Nicole Gee was a sergeant from Sacramento, California.
She was serving in Afghanistan last month but was killed in the Kabul terrorist attack.
Her remains were transported from Afghanistan to her hometown of Roseville, California.
Klamath Falls Emergency Airlift picked up the marine’s remains and flew to Dallas airport.
“I was very emotional,” said Ed Langerveld, CEO of Emergency Airlift, and a former marine himself. “I don’t think there was a single dry eye on the airplane or on the ground. So it was very emotional because the community really got behind it as well.”
And thanks to Sergent Gee’s service, more than a hundred Afghan women were saved.
Three of them gave birth to healthy children.