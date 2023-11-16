One dead, another missing after drowning incident on South Umpqua River

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – One person is dead and another presumed drowned after an incident in the South Umpqua River Monday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call around 1 p.m. Monday about two men trying to cross the South Umpqua River on foot when they fell into the water. Witnesses said both men went underwater and had not resurfaced.

First responders began searching the part of the river where the men were last seen shortly after.

One man was located dead on the riverbank. His identity is pending next of kin notification and will not be released at this time.

Sheriff’s Office divers tried to locate the second man, but were not successful after two days of searching. The Sheriff’s office says efforts are still ongoing to try and find the second victim.

