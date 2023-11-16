92 Year Old Survives Freezing Temps Overnight in Eastern Oregon

EASTERN OREGON – A 92-year-old man was rescued by Oregon State Police in Eastern Oregon, after he abandoned his vehicle, fell down an embankment, and survived the night in freezing temperatures.

Last Tuesday. OSP says it got a call that Larry Hendrickson had not arrived at the expected time. The caller gave OSP his route and I 84 near the town of North Powder.

The next morning troopers found the abandoned vehicle and then Hendrickson down the embankment covered in vegetation.

He’d survived below-freezing temperatures overnight and was conscious and breathing. He’s now in the hospital recovering well according to OSP.

It says motorists should always make sure someone else knows their travel plans and intended route before they hit the road Especially ahead of the holidays in winter weather.

