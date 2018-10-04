One dead, six wounded in South Carolina shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (NBC News) – One South Carolina police officer was killed and six others were wounded Wednesday when a man opened fire with a rifle as officers were serving a search warrant related to an alleged sexual assault.
Terrence Carraway, a 30-year-veteran of the Florence Police Department, was killed.
Five more law enforcement officers, two police officers and three sheriff’s deputies, were shot along with the adult son of the gunman.
“Fire was being shot all over,” said Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone. “The way the suspect was positioned his view of fire was several hundred yards so he had an advantage.”
A standoff ensued, lasting two hours before the gunman was arrested.
Officers say they used extreme caution because they believed several children were in the home. They were later found hiding in the home’s garage.
