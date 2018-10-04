Medford Rogues’ league suspends operations

MEDFORD, Ore. – The fate of the Medford Rogues baseball team is up in the air for the upcoming season.
According to a spokesperson for the Rogues, the team competed in the Great West League last season. However, the Great West League will suspend operations for the 2019 season.
Consolidated Sports Holdings operates the Great West League. In a statement, they said in part, “While it is unfortunate that GWL will not return in 2019, we are extremely grateful to everyone who has invested their time, support, and made significant financial and emotional commitments to the league over the past three seasons. We are also grateful to the hundreds of outstanding student-athletes and dedicated coaches who have competed in the league, many of whom have gone on to professional careers and completed their degrees. No future comments will be made at the moment.”
The Rogues said they will “pursue competitive playing options for the 2019 season in either a similar collegiate baseball league or potentially as an independent summer collegiate team.”