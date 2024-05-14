One person dead after three-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – One person is dead after a multiple vehicle crash in Coos County Monday afternoon.

According to OSP, the crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Highway 101 south of Coos Bay near the intersection with W. Beaver Hill Road.

Police say the investigation indicates a Nissan Frontier traveling northbound crossing into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons. The Frontier then hit a Toyota Prius head-on before coming to a stop in the northbound lane. The Prius spun in the southbound lane hitting a Toyota Venza nearly head-on.

All involved were taken to a nearby hospital where drivers and passengers of the Prius and Venza were treated for injuries. The driver of the Frontier died at the hospital.

Traffic on highway 101 was impacted for approximately 15 hours.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

