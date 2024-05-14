Woman dies in car crash after stopping to help another driver

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A 39-year-old woman is dead after the car she was in rolled off the side of the road trapping her inside.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Justine Nord was the passenger of a car that pulled over on Winona Road in Josephine County to assist another driver whose car had broken down.

Police say the driver of the car Justine was in told officers they were outside of their vehicle when it began rolling northbound down a hill. The vehicle then rolled off the roadway, flipped over and trapped the woman inside where she died from her injuries.

Officers say the crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on Friday.

Next of kin has been notified.