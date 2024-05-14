Cal Fire to conduct controlled burn north of Lake Siskiyou next week

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews with Cal Fire will be working on a prescribed burn between May 20 and 23.

According to a press release, the specific burn day will be dependent on weather conditions and resource availability. However the controlled burn will be on the northside of Lake Siskiyou about 3 miles west of Mt. Shasta City off North Shore Road.

Crews will be burning 16 acres of grass, brush, and timber as part of fuel reductions effort.

The burn will last two to three days beginning each day at 10 a.m. and wrapping up by 7 p.m. Residents should expect to see smoke throughout Mt. Shasta City and around Lake Siskiyou for up to a week.

