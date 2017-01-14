One person killed in Curry County plane crash

Curry County, Ore. – A small plane carrying one person crashed violently on a beach in Curry County Friday evening.
Curry County Sheriff John Ward said the pilot of the single engine Cessna may have had medical issues prior to the crash.
The pilot was reportedly trying to make it to Cape Blanco, but ground crews lost communication with the plane before it landed.
The plane was later found on a beach near the mouth of the Elk River, roughly 4 miles north of Port Orford, according to Sheriff Ward.
One person was confirmed dead at the scene. The identity will not be released until their next-of-kin has been notified.
Oregon State Police have taken over the investigation. NBC5 News will continue to provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.