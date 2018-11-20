One person reportedly killed in Josephine County trailer fire

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters in Josephine County battled two separate residential fires Tuesday morning. One of those fires proved to be fatal.
Rural Metro Fire said at about 2:12 in the morning, they responded to a camping trailer that was on fire in the 500 block of Sunny Valley Loop east of Interstate 5. The person staying in the trailer wasn’t able to escape and died. The person has not yet been identified.
About 45 minutes later, crews responded to a fire on Tiller Lane near Hidden Valley Road. “The fire in an area known for excessive accumulation debris, also spread to a nearby motor home,” Rural Metro firefighters said. In this instance, the people inside the RV were able to escape without injury. The cause hasn’t been determined.
Both fires remain under investigation.