Fatal crash near Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Police say a person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on Highway 199.

According to Oregon State Police, the crash happened at about 3:22 p.m. on November 19 near milepost 30.5 south of Cave Junction.

The results of an investigation revealed a 1993 Chevy Blazer driven by 89-year-old Cave Junction resident Evelyn Parmerlee turned left onto Pinewood Way when the vehicle collided with a 1988 Ford Bronco.

Parmerlee died from injuries sustained in the crash. The other driver and his passenger were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 199 was closed for about three hours after the crash.

No further information was released by OSP.

