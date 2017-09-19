One suspect found in Chiloquin homicide

Chiloquin, Ore. — Two suspects have been identified in a Chiloquin homicide thanks to local Chiloquin residents and witnesses who quickly provided valuable information to investigators.
The Klamath County District Attorney’s office says statements led to the identification of two suspects from Nevada: 21-year-old Kyle Joseph Steele and 21-year-old Tevin R. Lafond.
Oregon State Police Detectives took Tevin R. Lafond into custody in Nevada. Currently, OSP are actively pursuing Steele.
32-year-old Arnie Lee Eggsman was shot and killed in Chiloquin just after midnight Sunday morning.
The Major Crime Team was activated and investigators from Oregon State Police, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and Klamath Falls Police Department responded to investigate..
According to Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello, those suspects will face multiple charges once captured.
“Murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a vehicle – because we have information that they’re not, in their own vehicle,” Costello said.
The D.A. expressed her appreciation for the cooperation shown by the Chiloquin community, adding that she does not believe the suspects pose an immediate threat to the general public.