One week until midterm elections

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC News) – Voters will hit the polls next Tuesday in this year’s midterm elections, and several factors could influence their decisions.
The first two include acts of domestic terror: pipe bombs mailed to President Trump’s critics, and a deadly mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
The White House is defending accusations that President Trump’s rhetoric is to blame for the current hate and anger in the nation, and the president himself is blaming the media.
“When I say ‘enemy of the people’ I’m talking about the fake news and it is fake,” said Mr. Trump.
Voters will also consider the migrant caravan currently making its way to the U.S. The president has ordered the deployment of 5,200 troops to the border to stop the flow of immigrants.
Both the house and the Senate are up for grabs on November 6.
