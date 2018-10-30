“Dead and Breakfast” serves up the scares in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. We’re quickly creeping up on Halloween, which means you’re running out of time to check out all the holiday fun the Rogue Valley has to offer.
We’ve been showcasing different events you can to get into the spirit—from nightmare chambers to frightening circuses with 3d effects.
Two days before Halloween, NBC5’s Blakely McHugh visited a bed and breakfast… sorry, make that a “dead” and breakfast.
The One Eleven Theatre Company’s Dead and Breakfast Haunted House can be explained by Imagine Foss and Austin Marlett: “It’s essentially like a halfway-house for spirits, ghosts, ghouls, all that kind of stuff and you’re taking a tour as a mortal through this haunted bed and breakfast.”
At the Dead and Breakfast haunted house experience, you are a part of the story.
After checking in, a bellhop leads you to your room. Your first stop: a rickety old elevator with “Another dead body fell in the gears… we’ll have to take the long way.”
The long way is spooky, with long and dark corridors leading up.to some undead hotel guests
And if think you can rest once you get to your room, think again. “If you stay, they’ll take you in pieces, get out!”
The actors are mostly volunteers but some of them are part of One Eleven Theatre Company. Admission is just $5, with the proceeds going towards scholarships for kids to attend One Elevens’ Theater summer camp.
You can check into the Dead and Breakfast Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. and Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until midnight.