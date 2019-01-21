One woman dead after fatal fire at Roseburg Home

ROSEBURG, Ore. — One woman and two cats are dead after a fire in Roseburg Sunday evening.
According to the Roseburg Fire Department, firefighters were called to the home at 116 NE Athena Avenue around 4:40 p.m. after a neighbor called it in. The neighbor reported heavy smoke with no flames seen, but told fire crews someone was inside the home, unable to get out.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke billowing from the structure. They were able to get the fire put out quickly, but unfortunately 76-year-old Elaine Hamlin and two of her cats did not survive the fire. Next of kin has been notified.
Roseburg Fire said the structure, valued at $6,800, was a total loss.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, although investigators say it is determined to be accidental in nature.
NBC5 News anchor and reporter Kristina Zagame is from Boston, Massachusetts. She comes to us from KQTV in St. Joseph, Missouri where she was the evening anchor and executive producer.
Kristina received her degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Carolina. She spent a summer interning for an international online magazine in Santiago, Chile. She also covered Hurricane Maria relief efforts in the Virgin Islands.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Kristina loves exploring, dancing and live music.