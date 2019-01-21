Hundreds stand against abortion in March for Life

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Hundreds gathered in front of the Josephine County Courthouse in Grants Pass on Sunday to show their support for the pro-life movement.
The annual March for Life saw demonstrations across the country with participants marching and protesting against legalized abortion.
One woman who was at the march shared her story of why she was marching and the hope she has for the future.
“My mom could have aborted me at five months — she had a heart attack and the doctor said I was without oxygen and she chose to give me life,” said pro-life marcher Wanda Fairman. “My hope is that we can help young families so that we can truly focus on education and support for young families that they can have their children and give them life” added Fairman.
Protestors marched through downtown and waved signs that read, “I regret my abortion” and “Each and every life is a sacred gift.”
Those who support the supreme court’s decision to make abortion legal said the ruling grants women the right to choose what’s best for them.
The march finished at Riverside Park. This year marks the 46th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade.
