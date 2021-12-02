Only On NBC5 News: Galice Resort Fire cause deemed ‘undetermined’

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King December 1, 2021

MERLIN, Ore. —It’s been nearly 6 months since the Galice Resort caught fire, destroying decades worth of memories. Now we’re learning the cause, is undetermined.

The Galice Resort burned down in a fire on June 8th.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office, Oregon State Police Arson Investigation, and Rural Metro collaborated in the investigation.

Austin Prince, Division Chief of Rural Metro Fire, says there was no evidence of suspicious activity, so they think it may have been an accident.

However, the official cause was deemed undetermined.”We were left with so many possibilities from equipment, to electrical to appliances, it really was too difficult to dig it down to a specific cause,” said Prince.

Prince says with the severity of the fire, a lot of possible evidence indicators can get destroyed.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.