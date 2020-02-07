OnTrack on track to purchase land for new treatment facility

Home
HUGO, Ore.– OnTrack is set to expand its operations with the potential purchase of land from Josephine County.

Both sides recently agreed on the price of $475,000 for the Hugo Hills residential treatment facility. The 10-acre property is located in the town of Hugo but has been abandoned for several years.

OnTrack says if all goes through this will nearly double the number of residential patients it can take. Currently, the non-profit has a 10-bed facility in downtown Grants Pass. The new space would be able to house 16 beds.

The nonprofit expects to hear if the deal will go through in the next month. They hope to have the property renovated and ready by the fall.

