Options cleared by Medford SPAC to build new building

Medford, Ore. — Options for southern Oregon is making its way to Medford. The city’s Site Plan and Architectural Commission (SPAC) unanimously approved the organization’s proposal to develop a single, 2.49-acre lot, located on North Central Avenue.
The city’s planning department said it’s excited to see new employers in the area.
“We’re really excited to have new development downtown. It’s a great thing. Having the car lots was not great for downtown, so now we’re going to have 200 to 300 new employees downtown, and that’s really exciting,” said Kelly Akin, assistant planning director for the City of Medford.
The building is nearly 12,000 square feet, and will be used as commercial offices for Options.
