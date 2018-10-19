Orangetheory Fitness ready to open its doors

MEDFORD, Ore. —A new fitness center is holding its grand opening in Medford on Friday.
Orangetheory Fitness has more than a thousand locations nationwide.
The gym offers 60 minute coached classes that involve strength, power and endurance training, all while connected to a heart monitor.
The Medford location will hold a grand opening party on Friday, October 19th from 6:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m.
There will be food trucks, restaurants, and local radio host, D-J Gemineye.
The Medford gym in Northgate Marketplace is the first Oregon location to open south of Eugene.
