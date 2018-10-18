Some evacuation levels reduced near the Klondike Fire

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Evacuation levels for people living near the Klondike Fire have changed once again.
Curry County Sheriff John Ward issued the following evacuation level reductions Thursday afternoon:
Effective October 18, 2018 at 5:00 pm. Evacuation levels will be reduced for the following location:
All residences on Spud Road on the west side of the Illinois River will move from Level 3 (GO) to Level 2 (BE SET).
Level 3 (GO) will remain in effect for all of Oak Flat Road and all residents south of the Agness (33) Road from the Illinois River Bridge to the Coon Rock Bridge.
All other areas currently in a Level 2 (BE SET) will remain in a Level 2 at this time.
An infrared flight Monday night mapped the Klondike Fire at nearly 173,000 acres. That’s an increase of about 5,500 acres since Saturday.
Crews will continue to tackle spot fires and conduct road repair and hazard removal.
You can view the latest updates for the Klondike Fire here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/5998/48676/