Oregon 42 bridge closing for repairs

WINSTON, Ore. — The Lower Lookingglass Creek Bridge on Oregon 42 will be closing for repairs next week.
Beginning Thursday, June 13th, the bridge near Douglas High School will close for approximately 3 weeks. Crews will be resurfacing and strengthening the 1940’s bridge by pouring four inches of concrete on top of the deck. More than 4,600 cars cross the bridge every day.
During the closure, Oregon 42 traffic will detour through Dillard along Brockway Road and Old Highway 99. ODOT says the 3½-mile detour will add about five minutes in travel time for drivers.
It’s expected to re-open on Wednesday, July 3rd with work continuing through August.