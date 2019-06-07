Virginia man rescued from Curry County cliff

PORT ORFORD, Ore. — A 25-year-old man from Virginia had to be rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter this week.
On Wednesday, dispatchers received a 911 call from James Garvis, reporting he was stuck on the side of a cliff at Humbug Mountain. Garvis reportedly told dispatchers he was about 300 feet above the beach and he could not go up or go back down.
Deputies and SAR personnel responded but determined the only way to safely rescue Garvis was by chopper. The U.S. Coast Guard responded and was able to lower a rescue swimmer down to attach a harness to Garvis. He was then lifted from the cliff to the helicopter and driven to a local campground to be reunited with family and friends.