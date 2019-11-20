Oregon agencies ask court to reconsider vaping decision

OREGON — With Oregon’s ban on vaping products now on hold, government agencies are taking steps to work around it.
The Oregon Court of Appeals blocked the temporary ban on flavored, cannabis vapes last week.
Another ruling had already blocked the temporary ban on tobacco and other non-cannabis flavored vapes.
The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, each asked the court to reconsider the temporary stay on the ban.
Both agencies were denied.
“The court in this instance took issue with our method for our temporary enacting of the temporary emergency rule. And one of the things it cited was the absence of any scientific evidence,” said Mark Pettinger, OLCC.
The Oregon Health Authority says only medical cannabis-vaping products are banned across the state.
The Governor’s Office called the Court of Appeal’s decision “unfortunate.”
In the meantime, it says Governor Brown will “continue to work with stakeholders and the legislature to find long-term solutions to protect the public health from vaping-related illness.”
It’s still urging the public to stop vaping immediately.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.