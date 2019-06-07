Oregon Daylight Saving bill heads to governor

SALEM, Ore. (CNN) Daylight saving time may be a permanent thing in Oregon.
The state legislature approved a proposal this week that would abolish the one-hour time change from standard time to daylight saving time for the state.
That is except for parts of Oregon that are within the Mountain Time Zone.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown is expected to sign the bill.
However, the legislation mandates that it would not go into effect unless both California and Washington approve similar laws.
Should that happen, the states would then need authorization from Congress to become exempt from the Uniform Time Act of 1966 which established the system of uniform daylight saving time throughout the U.S.
If Oregon clears those hurdles, it would join Hawaii and most of Arizona, which are currently exempt from the 1966 act.