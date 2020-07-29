Oregon Dept. of Forestry battles wildfires

But so far, the southwest division of the Oregon Department of Forestry says this week, we’re doing pretty well.
According to ODF, the lightning has been more of a problem in northern California, New Mexico and Arizona.
It says the smoke we have in our valley today is from those states’ fires.
Although we’re doing alright, ODF says it plans to stay prepared to jump into action.
“We’ve got quite a bit of time left with very hot, dry weather and the chance of large fires due to thunderstorms or human caused fires,” says Brian Ballou of ODF.
The department says aerial recon is a large part of the firefighting process.
The lightning detection program also monitors Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Douglas and Coos counties.
Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest says it’s fought 19 wildfires this year, 3 were caused by lightning strikes.
