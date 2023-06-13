Oregon explores suing Fox leaders for financial mismanagement

Author: Pat Dooris, Anthony Macuk (KGW)

SALEM, Ore. (KGW) — Oregon’s pension fund has nearly $12 million invested in Fox Corp., the parent company of Fox News, and state leaders want to know if the company’s board of directors hurt Oregon’s investment by allowing Fox News to broadcast false claims about Dominion Voting Systems.

Dominion sued Fox for $1.6 billion after the cable network’s hosts repeated false claims made by then-President Donald Trump and his allies that Dominion voting machines had been used to steal the 2020 election by secretly flipping votes.

Some hosts on Fox continued to promote the election lies to their audiences even as they privately ridiculed them. Court testimony and internal conversations and texts showed that some of the network’s biggest stars, including Tucker Carlson, knew the claims were false.

Dominion and Fox announced a settlement on April 18, just before the court case was scheduled to begin. Fox agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million, a brutal penalty that hurt the company’s stock price — which in turn hurt investors who held Fox stock, including Oregon.

The state holds both Class A and Class B shares of Fox stock. Class A traded for $34 per share on April 18, when the settlement news broke, and it did fall, but eventually climbed back up to $33.84 on June 8. It went down again a bit on Friday. The Class B stock followed a similar pattern, falling from a pre-settlement level of $31.20 per share and then recovering to $31.40 by Friday.

Fox is also facing a second election-related lawsuit from another voting machine company called Smartmatic, and the network’s legal woes are prompting Oregon leaders to start taking action.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and State Treasurer Tobias Read said last week that their departments are jointly investigating the possibility of leading a lawsuit on behalf of investors, which would target the company’s management and board of directors.

Duty to shareholders

The Story’s Pat Dooris recently sat down with Read to talk about Oregon’s investigation. One of the first questions: Why does a state known for its progressive politics own stock in the parent company of Fox News, a network that built its brand on staunch conservatism?